Nigeria: Adamawa Governor Declares Support for Atiku's Presidential Bid

The Adamawa State governor, Umaru Fintiri, has declared his support for the presidential bid of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Fintiri made this known on Wednesday in Abuja during the official declaration of Mr Abubakar to run for president come 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor, also a member of the PDP, said the former vice president is the most experienced of all the presidential aspirants in all the political parties in the country.

He added that Adamawa State would rally around him to achieve his presidential bid.

Mr Abubakar is an indigene of Adamawa State. He was the country's vice president between 1999 and 2007.

He was the PDP presidential candidate in 2019.

Mr Fintiri's declaration of support for Mr Abubakar comes amidst controversies in the opposition PDP over the zoning of the presidential ticket.

Last year, the party zoned its national chairman position to the North and also micro-zoned it to the North-central geopolitical zone.

Consequently, former Senate President Iyorchia Ayu, from Benue State in the zone, emerged as the national chairman.

Many had thought that by the decision, the party would zone the 2023 presidency to the South to achieve the North-South rotational arrangement which the party is known for since 1999.

Mr Fintiri was the chairman of the PDP National Convention Committee under which the Zoning subcommittee chaired by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State served.

The zoning committee said at the time that it was not given the mandate to decide on the zoning of the presidential slot of the party.

Members of the PDP who have joined the presidential race, apart from Mr Abubakar include Pius Anyim, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Dele Momodu and Sam Ohuabunwa.