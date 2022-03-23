Tanzania: Private Sector Credit Grows to 10 Per Cent

PRIVATE sector credit growth maintained strong recovery pace, recording an annual growth of 10 per cent in the year ending January, same as in the preceding month, and significantly higher than 2.6 per cent recorded in January last year.

The strong growth, according to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) monthly economic review for February was largely attributed to improving business conditions from adverse impact of Covid-19 coupled with accommodative monetary policy and supportive fiscal policy.

"The improvement of the private sector credit in the period under review was consistent with the target of 10.6 per cent for 2021/22," stated the report.

The BoT monthly economic reports shows further that private sector credit growth improved to 7.8 per cent and 10 per cent in November and December 2021, respectively, from less than 5 per cent in most of the year 2021.

This was attributable to accommodative monetary policy and rebound of economic activities following the re-opening of the global economy.

The external sector continued to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government budget execution was in conformity with the estimates due to improvement in revenue collection and foreign grants and loans receipts.

Domestic credit extended to the private sector and central government by the banking system grew by 19.6 per cent in the year ending January compared with 6.2 per cent in January last year.

Much of the credit was for personal activities, which comprises of small and medium enterprises, trade, manufacturing and mining activities.

Personal loans, trade, manufacturing and agriculture continued to account for the largest share of outstanding credit to the private sector respectively.

Negotiated lending rates to lending rate to prime customers declined to 13.68 per cent from 14.06 per cent in the previous month.

It is worth noting that some banks reduced interest rates to single digit, especially for agriculture.

Interest rates offered on deposits remained broadly unchanged, with overall deposit interest rate averaging 6.79 per cent in January this year while negotiated deposits rate for prime customers was around 9.92 per cent as in December last year.