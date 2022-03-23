Tanzania: Tfs Commits to Restore Lake Zone Lost Natural Forests

THE Tanzania Forest Service Agency (TFS) has committed to restore the lost natural forests and wetland vegetation in many parts of the Lake Zone.

Speaking on Monday during the National Tree Planting Day celebrations held alongside the World Forest Day, TFS Conservation Commissioner, Professor Dos Santos Silayo, said a massive tree planting campaign will be carried out in the Lake Zone.

He said a special tree nursery will be established in Magu district, Mwanza region to support the tree planting campaign.

"The objective is to have as many forest plantations as possible in many part of the Lake Zone, so as to restore the lost natural forests and vegetation," he said.

Prof Silayo said the tree nursery will be put up in collaboration with other forest stakeholders to implement the directives given to them by the government.

The directive was issued by the Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Ms Mary Masanja who was the guest of honor at the ceremony that was held at Sabasaba grounds in Magu.

Also, Prof Silayo said the data shows that natural forests degradation in Lake Zone is a challenge, as these ecosystems are relied upon to attenuate industrial, urban and agricultural pollution and supply numerous services and resources.

He said in most parts of the Lake Zone, indigenous trees have been massively cut down by local to repel insects that were infesting their livestock until they became extinct and unfortunately, they did not plant any more trees to replace them.

"TFS is using the National Tree Planting Day and World forest Day celebration to educate people of the Lake Zone and the public at large on the importance of restoring lost vegetation and promoting sustainable conservation use of forests," said Prof Silayo.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms Masanja said Magu and other districts in Mwanza region risk facing severe drought due to significant deforestation.

"There are danger signs and these days rains are in short supply in most parts of the Lake Zone, water sources are drying up while firewood and building materials are now a scarce commodity," said Ms Masanja.

She called on the people to promote forest conservation by planting more trees as well as to take utmost care of planted trees throughout the country.

With the immediate establishment of a tree nursery, Ms Masanja has instructed TFS to ensure that seedlings of various trees are available in large quantities, to identify suitable areas for tree planting and provide extension education to the public, so that they can take care of the trees being planted.

Earlier, Deputy Minister Masanja planted trees in the area of Sagani Primary School located just outside Magu town, the World Forest Day celebrations is being held for the first time in our country.

The national day is also used as a platform to remind communities and the stakeholders in the importance of trees and forest conservation.