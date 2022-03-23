Tanzania: Strong Financial Performances Stir Up Tsi

THE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) local equities index has gained by 7.5 per cent year-to-date pushed up mainly by bank and manufacturer stocks that clutched on bullishness trend.

The local index--Tanzania Share Index (TSI)--rallied since the beginning of the year driven by strong financial performance and dropping of Treasury bonds yield and raising prices.

The exchange data showed that the top gainers for the week ended last Friday were Simba Cement went up 13.24 per cent to 1,540/-, NICOL, mutual fund, rose 11.11 per cent to 400/- and CRDB Bank by 1.43 per cent to 355/-.

Zan Securities Chief Executive Officer, Mr Raphael Masumbuko, said yesterday that since the year began experienced investors return to the equities market as a result of falling Treasury yields.

"This has coincided with a rise in the local equities market, with blue-chip stocks such as NMB and CRDB gaining double-digit price appreciation since the turn of the year as investors seek higher returns," Mr Masumbuko said.

The equity market's resurgence has been fueled largely by falling fixed income rates, which have resulted in a liquidity exodus to the equities market.

"Rates [for bonds] are expected to continue falling, positively impacting equities activity," Mr Masumbuko said.

The yield curve continues to flatten on the long end at a very fast rate in a short period of time; the spread between 20-year and 25-year bond yields continues to shrink. So far this year there have been four primary auctions in the long end of the curve 25-year, 15-year and 20-year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Stock Markets By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Vertex International Securities Weekly Market Review said that the positive price momentum continued this week as domestic counters recorded an increase in prices.

"We think the three indicators might converge next week as we approach the end of the first quarter," Vertex said.

However, the top losing counters were Jatu which sunk 20 per cent to 240/- and Mwalimu Commercial Bank lost 10 per cent to end the last week at 450/-.

Nevertheless, long-term government bond yields dropped to very low levels in the first months of this year, as fear of missing out drove investors to bid with exorbitant prices in auctions thus greatly affecting the weighted average price in auctions, moving from 102/82 last October to 136/15 in the most recent auction.

"We attribute the sudden fall in yields to market dynamic factors and not structural," Mr Masumbuko said.

The structural outlook for long-term interest rates has been optimistic, long-term inflation expectations have been moderate.

However, changes in market dynamics contributed by stock market volatility reduced investors' appetite for risky assets. As a result, particularly when stock market volatility soared, investors made "flight-to-safety" portfolio shifts from the stock market into the less risky bond markets.