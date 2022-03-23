Uganda: Oulanyah's Painful Transit From Opposition to NRM

On December 10, 1990, two students of Makerere University, Thomas Okema and Tom Onyango lay dead in the Freedom square. They had been shot dead by Uganda police.

Moments earlier, students had assembled at the Freedom square in a sit-down strike to protest the abolition students' allowances fondly called boom. Then, police did not use teargas, but live bullets to disperse the students.

Another student, Jacob Oulanyah, among many others, was also on ground writhing in excruciating pain after being battered by the same forces. Oulanyah, was the guild's speaker in Nobert Mao's led student's government.

This wanton clobbering damaged Oulanyah's sight and spleen. He was taken to Mulago hospital. He was treated and survived. But him and other students suspected to have organized the strike were expelled from the university.

In the meantime, the university remained indefinitely closed. Back in his then home district of Gulu, it was all rage and mortar fire. On daily, lives were lost to fighting in Gulu. The forces of Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) led by former altar boy, Joseph Kony, were fighting then to liberate their motherland (Acholi) from 'intruders' from the south led by President Museveni's National Resistance Army. This campaign had earlier been spearheaded by priestess Alice Lakwena. In that case, Oulanyah was torn between a hard place and rock!

By 1986 when the guerillas of NRA captured state power, it was forced to adopt International Monetary Fund and World Bank-sponsored Structural Adjustment Programmes (SAPs) if Uganda was to continue receiving some support from the Washington institutions.

Among the common SAPs was the privatization of parastatals, introduction of cost sharing in hospitals, retrenchment of civil servants and the abolition of students' allowance in the higher institutions of learning, Makerere University inclusive. The Mao and Oulanyah group demanded for reinstatement of the abolished allowances. This initially-peaceful demonstration ended in the death of students in cold blood.

The allowances were announced by the then Minister of Education, Amanya Mushega. The allowances were given at the beginning of every term to cover transport to and from the university, textbooks and stationery.

It also included a special faculty allowance which was based on individual student's course requirements. Strangely the vice chancellor then, was Prof Senteza Kajubi, who had participated in the 1987 Education Review Commission, whose recommendations had been partly adopted to abolish the boom.

The Kajubi Commission had recommended that government should stop funding the non-instructional costs on tertiary institutions. And these recommendations were in tandem with the SAPs.

A commission of inquiry into the death of the students was conducted by Justice Pratt and it is believed he persuaded government to forgive and allow student who had been expelled to return to university and complete their studies. Oulanyah was among the expelled students who benefitted from that compromise. In 1991 he graduated with a Bachelors of Arts (Agricultural Economics). He later enrolled for Bachelors of Laws at the same university and completed in 1994.

He later founded a law firm Onoria, Owor, Mao, Oulanyah Co. Advocates. Through this very firm, Oulanyah represented Candida Lakony, a woman who was portrayed in The Monitor newspaper as being shaven in her private parts by men in military uniforms at place suspected to be Gulu barracks.

Lakony was accused of giving police false information but she told court that she had been forcefully shaved by her ex-boyfriend, Warrant Officer II Nelson Kisale, of the UPDF 4th division in Gulu. Lakony lost the case and served her 12-month prison sentence. Months later after her release, she died.

Although Oulanyah had indicated that she would appeal the conviction and sentence, this was never materialized. Oulanyah represented Candida for free as she was an indigent person who could not afford legal fees but needed justice. But later this turned into some social capital when Oulanyah took to elective politics in Omoro county in 2001.

The case of Lakony carried both legal and political dimensions. The state believed Lakony was being used to tarnish the army's image in the northern Uganda where it was battling the rebels. Meanwhile, the lawyers and ordinary people, especially the women activists, believed Lakony needed justice as she was abused by men in uniform.

He easily swept the election and got into parliament. In 2005, Oulanyah, then a Uganda People Congress diehard, courted another controversy when he chaired the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs that sealed the fate of presidential term limits in the 7th parliament. But Oulanyah denied masterminding the removal of term limits as he explained to the The Observer in 2011:

"I chaired the committee. When government presented the white paper, it came straight to my committee. We went through the entire process; public hearing - we called everybody: professors, judges, including the Chief Justice. People gave us their opinions. Many people addressed the issues concerning them - the judiciary, particularly because there were constitutional reforms that were supposed to happen; the Inspectorate of Government brought their own huge thing and that is how we ended up with the Anti-Corruption court," he said.

"There were people who came specifically on the issue of presidential term limits and I can tell you, the one who came to speak for the issue of removal of term limits was as eloquent and as passionate and emotional as anybody else. And the one who came to speak against it was equally emotional, eloquent and as passionate and determine," he added.

"So, what did we say in the committee? That the two positions are irreconcilable, [the matter] can only be determined by a vote in Parliament. That is what we recommended," he explained.

However, the above explanation did not tally with Oulanyah's conduct after parliament removed the term limits. It is from this report that Oulanyah fell out with his two close associates Norbert Mao and Odonga Otto, who wrote a minority report against the removal of term limits.

Oulanyah thereafter officially quit UPC and joined the National Resistance Movement (NRM) up to the time his death. It was also alleged that being elected deputy speaker of parliament in 2011 was a reward for the great job he ensured that the term limits are done away with.