Uganda: Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana Demand to Be Allowed to Contest for Speakership

23 March 2022
The Independent (Kampala)
By The Independent & Urn

Kampala, Uganda — Detained MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana have asked court that the pending election of Parliament Speaker be delayed, to allow them participate. They said they intend to contest in the Speaker election, and Deputy Speaker position, if it falls vacant.

The two incarcerated MPs are appearing today in a session on zoom before Masaka Grade one Magistrate Christine Nantege. They are both on remand at Kigo prisons.

They were rearrested in September last year, shortly after being granted bail on related offenses of murder and terrorism, which they allegedly committed in the greater Masaka sub-region between July and August 2021.

