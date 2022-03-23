Kenya: Safaricom, M-PESA Top in Brands Most Loved By Women

Nairobi — Safaricom and M-PESA emerged as the top two brands most loved by women in the latest ranking of the Top Most loved Brands by Women in Kenya.

The survey that was carried out by market research firm IPSOS and Branding advisory consultancy BSD Group noted that Airtel as the third brand most loved by women, closely followed by Equity Bank in fourth position.

Petroleum jelly, Arimis, that has gained popularity among women as a hand and skin moisturizer took position five in the ranking.

"The study on the top most loved brands by women speaks directly to the economic empowerment of women from a purchasing ability and the need for corporates to engage and give opportunities in the development of products and services that address women's needs because today women account for over 65 per cent of businesses although mainly in the SME sector," BSD Group CEO Eva Muraya said.

Always, a sanitary towel brand took position six, followed by Coca Cola in seven, Naivas supermarket came in at position eight, pay tv channel Gotv took position nine, while KCB Bank was position ten.

This is the second edition of The Top 100 Most Loved Brands By Women In Kenya study, an insight-led tool aimed at providing Kenyan businesses with scientific insights on women's preferences and how they drive purchasing habits of consumer goods and services.

Speaking at the launch event, the Cabinet Administrative Secretary, Public Service & Gender Affairs, Rachel Shebesh said the ministry would rely on the research and data gathered to help address the various issues captured.

"We are pleased that the insights collected in this study bring out issues affecting women in Kenya which will inform development of evidence based policies by the Government," said Shebesh.

In the ranking of the one hundred brands, smaller neighbourhood supermarkets, hospitals, milk brands, personal care, hair and body care products, flour and mobile phone lending services made a strong showing.