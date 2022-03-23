Kenya Battling Pandemic of Lies After Covid-19, Matiangi Says as He Hits Out at Ruto

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has lashed out at politicians peddling lies in an attempt to win votes ahead of the August 9, 2022, General Election.

In an apparent attack directed at Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, Matiangi decried that "after the Covid-19 pandemic, Kenya is now battling a pandemic of lies," he stated during a meeting with boda boda leaders drawn from across the country.

While referencing Ruto's "endless promises of allocating billions of shillings to different sectors" Matiangi cautioned the boda boda leaders not to fall for the lies.

"When they come around, please do not ever accept those lies because they will destroy our country," he said.

Matiangi regretted that it was unfortunate that Ruto and his allies had resorted to brain washing the sector that the government was fighting them.

He assured that the government had prioritized reforming the sector and empowering the riders adding that President Uhuru Kenyatta has good interests at heart for them.

"The path of reforming the sector is what we need and the President is leaving nothing to chance to ensure that the sector is reformed," he said.

As the election fast approaches, Matiangi urged the boda boda leaders to be ambassadors of peace and shun leaders who are out to instigate violence.

"This is our country, our beloved country that we need to protect," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru who was also present during the meeting challenged the boda boda leaders to do more beside being riders.

"We will continue to support you every day and I am proud of you. The battle is yours and we are doing all this to grow a bigger and a better Kenya," he said.

National chairman for boda boda safety of association of Kenya Kevin Mubadi assured that they will closely with the govt to weed out all the rogue/criminal elements in the sector.

"We will do everything it takes to ensure that the sector is streamlined, and all the rogue elements removed," he said.

The government had in March 12, 2022 suspended the nationwide boda boda crackdown in all parts of the country except in Nairobi.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said the crackdown was to allow for a multi-sectoral committee to develop a suitable implementation framework to sort the mace in the sector.

The crackdown had been ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta after a video emerged on social media of a woman who was being sexually harassed by along Nairobi's Forest Road.

The mastermind behind the incident that sparked public outcry Zachary Nyaora Obadiah was arrested and is currently in police custody waiting to be arraigned in court to face charges once the police conclude investigations.