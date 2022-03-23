South Africa: African Bank to List On JSE - At the Right Time

analysis

The South African Reserve Bank wants to offload its stake in African Bank, but nobody seems to want it. This does not bode well for the group that started with so much hope and promise in 1975.

African Bank, the bank established in 1975 "for the people, by the people and serving the people", appears to be the bank that nobody wants badly enough to cough up for.

In June 2021, the South African Reserve Bank invited interested parties, both local and international, to submit expressions of interest for the acquisition of its 50% shareholding in African Bank Holdings Limited, as well as the balance held by the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and SA Banking Inc.

The Reserve Bank (SARB) has been looking to exit its shareholding for some time, given that it - as regulator and lender of last resort - should not also be the dominant shareholder in the same bank.

Similarly, South Africa's biggest banks, also shareholders in African Bank, have been looking to exit their stakes, given that they are all competitors in the same market.

However, while several expressions of interest were received, the SARB did not find that any were acceptable - which...