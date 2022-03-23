Namibia: Athletes Urged to Apply for Study Loan

THE Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) Marketing and Public Relations Officer (PRO) Chalo Chainda has urged local athletes to apply for a study loan through NSFAF.

In a recent interview with Desert Radio, Chainda said the Sports Commission has signed a three-year-old Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) in 2019 for local athletes and sport administrators to take up studies at various educational institutions locally and abroad.

Chainda pleaded with athletes to go on the NSFAF websites to apply for the study loan. He said that once athletes retire from the field of play, they can make use of the qualification obtained not just to get employment but also to create employment for others.

The Commission public relation officer warned that placement is limited and that the due date is 31st March 2022.

"This is not a grant but a study loan and all requirements to do with the repayment are in place, However, there are also other methods of payment especially when come to athletes who are excelling very well."

"We really want to empower our people and not rely on outsiders. We have an MoU with Senegal and that there are institutions in South Africa, Botswana, Cuba and Jamaica where athletes can apply."

Chainda urged both the interested athletes and sport administrators to apply to institutions that are accredited. He said the application form should be accompanied by a motivation letter as there is an in-house committee that will nominate applicants based on merits.

He said athletes can apply for various courses such as sports nutrition, sports dietician, data analyses, track information, high performance management, sports marketing and management, sports journalism, sports law and facility management to mention but a few.

"Sports has a multiplier effect and can certainly provide employment to others. This study loan will have a pivotal role where athletes can also study business management because most athletes winning prise monies do not know how to use the money won," he warned.

Chainda said this the final year of the MoU but is confident that talks will resume to ensure that the agreement continues in empowering Namibian athletes and sport administrators.

"We want to see athletes moving from field of play to creating jobs. Sports management courses are offered at the University of Namibia (Unam) and the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust).

The public relation officer added that sporting careers are short lived and that the only way to have a life after retiring from active sport is to empower oneself through education.

He said there are athletes studying outside Namibia especially the bachelor in sports management.

Chainda called on both the federation and umbrella bodies to nominate athletes or advise eligible athletes who meet the NSFAF requirements to approach the NSC office.