South Africa: Tight Security Expected At SA Investment Conference

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) has expressed satisfaction with safety and security measures that have been put in place for the 4th South African Investment Conference.

Set to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday, the conference, which is President Cyril Ramaphosa's initiative, is expected to attract R1.2 trillion in the country over five years.

NatJOINTS spokesperson, Lt Col Robert Netshiunda, said the structure had worked closely with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition to ensure that delegates and all investors forming part of the conference are and feel safe during the event.

NatJOINTS comprises government departments, including various disciplines within the South African Police Service, the National Defence Force, Intelligence Coordinating Committee, Johannesburg Metro Police, and Gauteng Traffic Police among other law enforcement agencies

Netshiunda said residents of Sandton and surrounding suburbs are advised that there will be limited access in areas around the Sandton Convention Centre between Wednesday evening and Thursday night.

"Motorists are advised to use alternative routes as there would be temporary road closures affecting the following streets: West Street, Maude Street, 5th Street and Alice Lane.

"Only people with valid accreditation will be allowed to enter the restricted areas in and around the conference venue. Law enforcement agencies will be out to ensure that there is calm and stability for the duration of the event. Two Speaker's corners have been reserved for those who would wish to air their grievances," he said.

Netshiunda advised potential protesters to make use of the two speaker's corners at the Library Parking situated at corner West and Maude Streets, as well the one at corner West and Fredman Drive.

"All protest actions must be within the prescripts of the law and no lawlessness will be tolerated," he said.