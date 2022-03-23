South Africa: SA Records 912 New Covid-19 Cases

23 March 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 912 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 705 696.

This increase represents a 4.7% positivity rate.

"The majority of new cases are from Gauteng Province (33%), followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 22%; North West accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 0% new cases," the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported.

The NDoH has reported three deaths and of these, one occurred in the past 24 - 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 893 to date.

"The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today (Tuesday) is 4.7%, which is higher than yesterday (3.9%). The 7-day average is 5.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (5.6%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased," the NICD said.

There has been an increase of 34 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

A total of 23 619 340 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

