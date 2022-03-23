Namibia: Grape Farm Sued for N$1,5m Over Alleged Quad Bike Assault

KOMSBERG Grape Farm on the south-eastern corner of the Orange River in the Ariamsvlei area is being sued for N$1,5 million in damages by Kleophas Paulus for wrongful, intentional and unlawful assault.

In a combined summons issued by the High Court last Thursday, Kleophas Paulus, through his lawyers, Henry Shimutwikeni & Co. Inc, gave notice of his intention to claim relief for shock and emotional trauma suffered.

The company was given 10 days to indicate whether they would defend the application.

In the summons Socotra Island Investments is listed as the first respondent, Christopher Silver (31) as second respondent, and Jacques Clift, the general manager of Komsberg grape farm, as the third respondent.

Clift said yesterday that the company has not received the summons yet.

Once received they will consult with their lawyers, he said.

"Our lawyers are the most credible people to deal with such a matter, and they will give us the way forward," he said.

Three weeks ago Paulus and his friend were allegedly caught by the management of Komsberg Grape Farm using a private road belonging to the company to fetch firewood.

Paulus' friend managed to escape, but Paulus was reportedly recognised by Silver, a mechanic employed at the farm, and assaulted.

Silver reportedly then knocked Paulus over with his quad bike, drove over him twice and spun the wheels of the bike over his body, causing Paulus various injuries.

Silver was arrested and has appeared in the Karasburg Magistrate's Court.

The case has been postponed to 30 March, with Silver remaining in custody.

According to the summons, Clift reportedly subjected Paulus to psychological and physical torture, and inhumane and degrading treatment as he allegedly tied him to a chair with a cable, and allegedly forced him to make a false statement about rocks that were packed in the road they used.

Socotra Island Investments is being held liable with the first and second defendants as they were working in the scope of the business of Socotra, and are employees of the company.