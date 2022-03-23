Namibia: Agra Holds First Game Auction of the Year

AGRA Auctions will be holding their first online and onsite catalogue game auction of the year on 9 April.

According to Hanno Badenhorst, the auctioneer of Agra stud and game services, the auction will be held at the Agri Mega Day event at Kalkfeld on behalf of the Du Preez Wild family enterprise, who are the sellers.

He says this means people can either come to the auction or bid online from wherever they are in the country or overseas.

"When the sale is completed and the animals have been paid for, they will be captured and delivered to the buyers," he says.

On offer will be lechwe, sable, roan, nyala, white rhino, oryx, eland, waterbuck, hartebeest, blue and black wildebeest, blesbuck, impala, springbok, ostrich, kudu, and giraffe.

"The animals are from different farms and the seller (Du Pleez Wild) will liaise with the farmers for the capture of the animals," Badenhorst says, adding that Agra's role is to facilitate the auction and ensure that buyers get the animals they paid for.

Although he cannot say how much they expect to raise from the auction, Badenhorst says the Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge negative influence on the game market, because overseas visitors who used to come and hunt in the country were no longer travelling to Namibia.

"But things are picking up slowly, and you will be surprised at the number of bookings for next year from overseas - particularly from the United States," he says.

Badenhorst says because many farmers lost a lot of game during the drought, they are expected to buy plain game for restocking, while others want to improve the bloodline of their animals.

Badenhorst says although people from overseas can bid for game, they cannot remove the animals from Namibia.

"There are rules and regulations, and these do not allow the removal of the animals. Some people overseas have farms in Namibia where the animals will be relocated to," he says.

Badenhorst says the operation can be complex because some game species, like zebra, must be captured in family groups to adapt easier in their new home.

"Some animals adapt better as family groups than they would as individuals put together," the auctioneer says.