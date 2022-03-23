Namibia: Former Commissar Unmoved By LPM's Criminal Charges Threat

THE Landless People's Movement (LPM) is in the process of laying criminal charges against its former election director and founding commissar for the //Kharas region, Sixtus 'Ziggy' Isaacks.

The charges, according to LPM acting national spokesperson Eneas Emvula , are related to the alleged disappearance of N$76 000 from the party's national head office in 2020, during Isaacks' tenure.

Emvula claimed the money is unaccounted for in terms of the party's financial and accounting procedures.

However, Isaacks has denied the allegations against him.

He said the money the party is referring to was bulk money that was released to him for the mobilisation of candidates' nominations for the local authority and regional council elections.

Other funds, he said, were used for the training of party agents for the elections.

According to him, the money was given to him through submission and was released into his account by the treasurer general.

"I don't know where the N$76 000 is stemming from, because I did not work with money from the party branches.

"The money that was paid to me I submitted reports in that regard," he said.

Isaacks challenged the party to go to court and provide proof of the missing money.

He further challenged the leadership to produce the party's audited financial reports.

Isaacks resigned from the LPM last week Wednesday, citing a lack of respect for "the humanity and dignity of others and the rule of law" by the party's leadership.

The LPM confirmed receipt of his resignation on Thursday.

"Isaacks deliberately refused to, and persists in that refusal, to subject himself to basic governance systems of the institution. He lacks a sense of accountability and prefers to operate in the darkness of anarchy," said Emvula.

He said the LPM takes the principles of accountability and ethical leadership seriously.

He accused Isaacks, the former mayor of Mariental, Adam Kuhlman, and others of being behind character assassination campaigns against party leader Bernadus Swartbooi and his deputy, Henny Seibeb.

"We know exactly what his political works are, and wish to state categorically that as the LPM, we stand ready and tall to meet any and all in preponderance to their actions on the ground. We are excited to liquidate all of his and his cohorts' efforts," said Emvula.