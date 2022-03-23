Malawi: Bullets Lodge Complaint Over Derby Match Officiation

Nyasa Big Bullets have lodged a complaint to Super League of Malawi (Sulom) against the referees who handled the Blantyre Derby with their rivals Mighty Wanderers on Saturday in the official match of the 2022 Super League season at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Despite winning the match 2-1, Bullets chief administration officer Albert Chigoga said they were not impressed with some of the decisions that Grade One referee Alfred Kaphamtengo made.

Chigoga cited their goal scored by Nigerian striker Babatunde Adebayo Adepoju, which was ruled out, two penalty appeals which were not given and the controversial goal that Wanderers striker Vincent Nyangulu scored. The ball was adjudged to have not crossed the goal line.

"We are not saying the referees should be favouring us, but we are not happy with the manner the referees, especially the centre referee handled the match. He made questionable decisions, among others, by denying us two clear penalty appeals yet he allowed their goal to count despite that it did not cross the line," he said.

Chigoga said they were waiting for a firm action to be taken by the Super League runners to address their concern.

In his remarks, National Football Referees Association general secretary Chris Kalichero said although they had not received the letter, they feel the officiation was good in the first two weeks of the season.

"I believe we have started well. I will go through their complaint once it reaches us to say what the issue is," he said.

In the complaint letter Bullets state that "Nyasa Big Bullets FC has formally complained to the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) in regards to the manner in which the match officials assigned for the Blantyre derby between Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers played at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday 19 March 2022 handled the match.

"The Club observes that the match officials made numerous questionable decisions in favour of the opposition. The purpose of the complaint is to see more improved officiation consistent with the laws of the game."