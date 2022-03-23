Namibia: DBN Aims to Prioritise Youth Investment

NDEENDA Mbungu (28) is a qualified artisan whose operations stretch along the coastal towns of Walvis Bay and Swakopmund.

In a recent statement issued by the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN), it narrated how the bank assisted Mbungu to become the owner of Muudhigu Investment CC.

The business offers welding services, metal fabrication, pipe welding, tube brazing, cast-iron welding and sheet-metal welding.

To expand his reach, the NQF3-level-certified artisan was awarded a certificate in metal fabrication by Okakarara Vocational Training Centre.

Armed with this qualification, he completed an apprenticeship before starting his own business.

Mbungu not only runs the business on his own, but also provides employment.

According to the DBN, the young entrepreneur uses outsourced accounting services to assist him with managing his business.

His permanent workforce consists of a welder, a handyman and a general worker.

Mbungu expects to employ temporary workers as his business grows.

DBN spokesperson Jurome Mutumba says there is a perception that an effective enterprise requires large amounts of start-up capital.

Mutumba says Mbungu has shown that with grit, determination and innovation, a business can be established with lean capital structures.

"In the case of youth enterprises, although expectations are often high, the reality is that larger loans often impose a significant debt burden on the young.

"The high repayment amount can have the unintended effect of reducing profits to the enterprise and owner, which actually restricts financial growth and enterprise savings, counter to the intent and best-interest of the borrower," Mutumba says.

He says in Mbungu's case, he continues borrowing less and rationalising on assets, and working capital has placed him in a better position to approach the future as his monthly repayments are lower.

He says Walvis Bay is a hub for industrialisation, and providing an artisanal skill, such as welding, enables multiple enterprises to make use of these skills.

Mutumba says although Namibia needs to develop enterprises now, it also has to consider future economic activity.

"Investments in the youth and their empowerment as entrepreneurs are one of the best ways in which we can express our hope to expect more from the future," he says.

During the tabling of the national budget this year, minister of finance Iipumbu Shiimi said the budget offers the DBN loan approvals to the tune of N$72,2 million, or 9,9% of private sector loans benefiting youth-owned businesses in an effort to catalyse youth entrepreneurship.

Email: [email protected]