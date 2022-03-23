South Africa: Minister Naledi Pandor On Court Ruling Regarding South African Humanitarian Aid to Cuba

23 March 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor has, this morning, reacted to the Court Ruling yesterday regarding South Africa's humanitarian aid to Cuba as follows;

"The Ministry as well as the Department of International Relations and cooperation, have noted the interim order granted in the Pretoria High Court, pausing implementation of the humanitarian aid that South Africa had agreed it would provide to the Republic of Cuba.

We are studying the judgment. It is an interim order. There will be a return to court in 20 days' time. We are consulting our legal representatives and preparing our heads of arguments.

And we want to make it clear that the African Renaissance fund does not provide money to any beneficiary. We provide humanitarian aid, be it food, medical supplies, or other forms of support, no money is provided and the funds lie within the budget of the Department of International Relations and cooperation and no other department.

Nevertheless, we are preparing to return to court."

