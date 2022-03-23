South Africa: Minister Barbara Creecy Officiates Isimangaliso Investment Summit in Kwazulu-Natal, 25 Mar

23 March 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Ms Barbara Creecy will officiate the 2022 iSimangaliso Investment Summit on Friday, 25 March 2022, at the Sibaya Casino and Entertainment Kingdom in Durban, KwaZulu Natal.

The aim of the iSimangaliso Investment Summit is to showcase and present potential tourism product offerings and investment envelopes worth multi-millions of rands to local and international prospective business investors. These investments will help improve the state of this world-renowned tourism destination and also contribute towards the development of communities living in and adjacent to the park in various ways.

The iSimangaliso Wetland Park, South Africa's first World heritage site whose mission it is to protect, preserve and present its World Heritage Values for current and future generations whilst benefiting communities living in and adjacent to the Park by facilitating optimal tourism and related development.

