South Africa: Value of Trophy Hunting to Conservation Massively Overstated - Report

A myth-busting exercise on hunting questions the claim that bagging wildlife trophies is sustainable.

When you strip trophy hunting to its essentials, it's about the desire to kill wild animals - justified by faulty economics. What it's not about is conservation or community upliftment. That's the finding of an extensive study by the Africa-wide research organisation Good Governance Africa (GGA).

Written by natural resource economist Dr Ross Harvey, the study avoids complex issues of animal welfare and simply asks who benefits from trophy hunting and whether it can be justified in terms of conservation.

Hunting organisations and the Department of Forestry, Fishing and the Environment (DFFE) maintain that trophy hunting is of value to both conservation and local communities.

In February the department announced a hunting quota for 10 black rhinos, 10 leopards and 150 elephants. It justified the quotas by claiming that income generated by trophy hunting was critical for marginalised and impoverished rural communities, and that this form of hunting created economic incentives that promote conservation, was a useful wildlife management tool to remove excess males from a population and a way to generate conservation revenue.

