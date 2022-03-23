South Africa: Thungela Delivers R2.5 Billion in Dividends On Stellar Maiden Results

analysis

Thungela Resources, the thermal coal producer that was spun out of Anglo American as part of its low-carbon strategy, unveiled stellar maiden results on Tuesday - including R2.5-billion in dividends. The writing may be on the wall for fossil fuel, but it remains a money-spinner for now.

For the year to December 2021, Thungela posted a profit of R6.9-billion compared with a loss of R362-million the previous year, when it was still part of the Anglo American stable. This was largely driven by prices.

Obituaries galore have been written about the coal sector, but the fossil fuel has clearly been in demand the past year.

"People have been writing the obituary for coal far too early. It is the commodity everyone loves to hate," CEO July Ndlovu said on a call with journalists. That "love to hate" sentiment stems from coal's links to climate change and pollution, the key reasons behind Anglo's decision to ditch the asset from its portfolio.

Still, Thungela - which means "to ignite" in isiZulu - has certainly lit up its shareholders. In the year to date, its share price is up over 80%.

The group's maiden dividend was R18 per share, which translated into R2.5-billion...