South Africa: Three 'Tectonic' Events That Changed the Way South Africans Regard the Management of a Crucial Asset

analysis

Water scientist Dr Anthony Turton told a webinar that the July 2021 riots provided two of the three key moments that had driven citizens to be more proactive in affairs that were meant to be undertaken by the government, such as water management.

Outspoken water scientist Dr Anthony Turton believes the July 2021 unrest was one of three significant events in South Africa that have fundamentally changed the relationship between citizens and government, and that this will have a profound impact on how South Africa's limited water resources are managed in the future.

Turton was a panellist at a webinar on Tuesday, hosted by the Water Community Action Network (WaterCAN), an initiative of the non-profit lobby group the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), in commemoration of World Water Day.

He said that the riots provided two of the three key moments that had driven citizens to be more proactive in affairs that were meant to be undertaken by the government, such as water management:

"The most important thing that happened there was the citizens drew a line... . realised that the state is unable to deal with its own core responsibilities... unable to project authority over the citizens.

"Part of...