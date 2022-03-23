South Africa: Contemplating the Perfect Conditions for Famine and a Ghastly Future

analysis

Ismail Lagardien is a writer, columnist and political economist with extensive exposure and experience in global political economic affairs. He was educated at the London School of Economics, and holds a PhD in International Political Economy.

As the price of food starts to rise, we have dreadful political-economic policies, emerging food scarcity, widespread poverty, crop failures, tensions between rural and urban people, recurrent xenophobia, an erosion of democracy and persistent attacks on the press. We're approaching the definitional bases for a famine.

It's tough to come out and say it under current circumstances, but Cyril Ramaphosa may be the last good president South Africa will have for at least another decade or two. Perish the thought that we may have to endure several more years beyond that... The great fear that has slipped into my mind (there really are no limits to thinking) is that South Africa may be in the process of laying the foundations for a famine, and a ghastly future overseen by potentially dangerous populists and revolutionaries. I sincerely hope I am wrong.

Nevertheless, the statement about Ramaphosa should not be misconstrued as a complete endorsement of his leadership. It also does not ignore any of his...