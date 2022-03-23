South Africa: Department of Wishful Thinking - SA's 10 Reasons to Invest Against the Backdrop of a Failing State

analysis

The South African state is struggling to keep the lights on and can hardly provide other public services that a 21st-century economy needs to function properly. 'Procurement mafias' are shaking companies down Sopranos-style, corruption remains rife and policy uncertainty reigns. But on Thursday in Sandton, South Africa will try to sell itself as an 'investment destination'.

Ahead of the fourth South Africa Investment Conference to be held in Sandton on Thursday, the government has launched a brief video on YouTube entitled 10 Reasons to Invest in SA.

Much of the video was clearly made in a parallel universe, one in which blue-light brigades shield ANC heavyweights from the harsh realities of the failing "developmental" state over which they preside. Those big SUVs can just roar over the potholes.

The first reason pegs South Africa as a "hot emerging market" with a "growing middle class" and "affluent consumer base". No mention of an unemployment rate that is in effect over 46% or the fact that much of the middle class and "affluent consumer base" is relocating to Perth and other destinations abroad.

The number two reason is that South Africa is the "most diversified economy" in Africa. That is certainly true...