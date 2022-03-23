South Africa: The Future of Investment Holding Companies Is Going the Way of the Dodo

analysis

Tim Cohen is editor of Business Maverick. He is a business and political journalist and commentator of more years than he likes to admit. His freelance work has included contributions to the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times, but he spent most of his life working for Business Day. After a mid-life crisis that didn't include the traditional fast car, Cohen now lives in the middle of nowhere in the Karoo.

This week, one of the last standing large investment holdings companies, Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) announced its intention to not exist. Not only would the company go through with the unbundling of Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan announced previously, but its CEO Herman Bosman said it would kinda swap its JSE listing for its last remaining large holding in OUTsurance.

It was held at Oude Libertas in Stellenbosch, one of the town's landmark buildings. The location was resonant: Oude Libertas was once the homestead of free burger Adam Tas, South Africa's original antimonopoly campaigner, who spent over a year imprisoned in Cape Town's Castle of Good Hope for challenging the monopoly of the Dutch East India Company.

