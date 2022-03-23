Uganda Fast-Tracking Use of Latest Digital Technology to Achieve Vision 2040, Says Minister Baryomunsi

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance Dr. Chris Baryomunsi has said government is fast-tracking use of latest digital technology in order to achieve the 2040 digital vision.

According to Baryomunsi, ICT is now Uganda's fastest growing sector and is also a major driver to Uganda's middle-income status just as the 2040 digital vision states.

He emphasized that because of this reason, the government is fast-tracking digital to harness new emerging technologies.

"We look to harness new emerging technologies such as those exhibited by Huawei at Barcelona and today for more fruit. We need to look to the future of digital and start implementing the necessary digital infrastructure so that we are not left behind," he said.

" In building robust ultra-high speed, pervasive, intelligent and trusted high speed ICT infrastructure all over the country, the government has diligently worked towards expanding the nation's digitalization in a number of fields, in order to unleash the multiplier effect of ICT on associated secondary and tertiary industries for tremendous impact on the economy."

The minister was speaking at the Huawei ICT Congress 2020 held at Sheraton Hotel Kampala.

The Huawei ICT Congress 2022 is a mirror of the Mobile World Congress always held in Barcelona where the Chinese company has been a top exhibitor showcasing the latest technology.

The Huawei ICT Congress 2022 with the theme "Lighting up the Future" organized by Huawei Uganda is aimed at helping businesses and ICT users such as governments, telecoms, regulators and enterprises innovate business models, improve quality and efficiency, enhance experience, and strengthen resilience in their digital work and productivity, and digital service processes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Chinese company exhibited technology in smart homes, smart offices, cloud solutions, safe and smart cities among others.

Minister Baryomunsi said one of the reasons government came up with 2040 digital vision is to effectively use and encourage adoption of mature and emerging technologies, noting that such engagements like the Huawei ICT Congress 2022 have come in at the right time.

Huawei's Vice President of Carrier Business Group Southern Africa Mad Chen emphasized the company's commitment to working together with the Ugandan government to achieve its digital vision of 2040.

"We are innovating and inventing for the fast approaching digital world and economy. We have invested heavily in our research and development to light the way forward for you and me,"Chen said.

" Huawei will continue to play its part in helping its customers achieve digitization by; increasing strategic investment into foundational technologies to reshape the technical paradigm, and continuing with its globalization strategy, in standards, talent, supply chain and much more. In Uganda, we hope to continue working together with the Ministry of ICT, NITA-U and all other regulators to help you achieve the 2040 Digital Uganda Vision."