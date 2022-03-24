Somalia: Al-Shabab Gunmen Attack Airport in Somalia's Capital

23 March 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Gunfire rang out in Somalia's capital Wednesday as Islamic extremists attacked the international airport, injuring at least three police officers.

Somali security forces repulsed the assault, killing two armed attackers, Somali Police Commissioner Gen. Abdi Hassan Hijar told the Somali National News Agency.

The attackers, armed with pistols and grenades, were "pretending" to be airport workers when they launched the attack, he said.

The two gunmen attempted to force their way into a military base within the airport but were thwarted, Somali police spokesman Maj. Abdifitah Adan told state media. Three police personnel were injured, he said.

Al-Shabab, Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels, claimed responsibility for the attack inside Mogadishu's Aden Abdulle International Airport, saying its fighters were attempting to invade a compound that is home to several diplomatic missions.

A heavy cloud of black smoke rose into the sky after a stray bullet hit a fuel tank near a checkpoint where al-Shabaab fighters exchanged fire with security personnel, eyewitness Awil Abdi told AP.

All domestic and international flights had been suspended due to the attack, said a statement from airport authorities.

Al-Shabab frequently stages deadly attacks in Mogadishu and other parts of Somalia. The rebels are fighting to impose strict Shariah law in Somalia and oppose the federal government in Mogadishu and the presence of foreign peacekeepers in the Horn of Africa nation.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X