Somalia: US Embassy in Mogadishu Condemns the Terror Attack At Halane Camp Near Aden Abdulle Airport

The US embassy in #Somalia has condemned the terrorist attack in Mogadishu's Aden Abdulle Airport on Wednesday.

In a statement posted its Twitter handle, the Embassy said it will provide support to those who seek peaceful and prosperous Somalia and affirmed its committment to endeavouring the rival of the Horn of Africa Nation with the Federal government.

"The United States condemns those who seek to murder and destroy. We support those who seek to build a secure, prosperous, and peaceful Somalia. Together let's advance Somalia's revival." read the statement.

Al-Qaeda-affiliated group Al-Shabaab group claimed responsibility for the attack which took place at one of the fortified Halane base camp near Mogadishu's Aden Abdulle International Airport.

Gunfire was heard for the better part of the day before the attackers were neutralised by the Somali government forces backed by African Union Mission.p

Eyewitnesses confirmed to Dalsan that the shooting started at Marine gate as two heavily armed militants forced themselves inside the facility.

Somali police spokesman Abdifatah Adan while confirming the incident said two militants were shot dead after minutes of gun battle with security forces.

The spokesman did not mentione the number of casuialities.

Somali Civil Aviation Authority Director General Ahmed Maalim said normal operations were ongoing at Aden Abdulle Airport and that no flight has been cancelled despite the reports being rife of suspension of local and international flights.

Speaking to Dalsan on phone, Maalim confirmed that three flights had left the facility amid the heavy fighting which he said did not affect the entire airport.

Halane base camp houses a number of foreign envoys and diplomatic missions including those of the US, UK and UN.

The al-Qaida linked group frequently attacks government officials in its effort to overthrow the central government and impose a strict interpretation of the Islamic law.