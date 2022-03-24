Somalia: President Farmaajo and PM Roble Mourn the Shocking Death of MP Amina Abdi Who Was Killed in a Suicide Bombing in Beledweyne Town

Amina Mohamed Abdi, Member of the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, speaks at a women's political representation forum organised by the office of Political Affairs of the African Union Mission in Somalia in Mogadishu, Somalia on November 2, 2020.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble have sent condolences to the family and all Somali people on the shocking death of MP Amina Mohamed who was killed in suicide bombing attack in Beledweyne town on Wednesday evening.

President Farmaajo described the attack as a coward one by the Al-Shabaab militant group which he said bears the hallmarks of the terror outfit's main focus of killing innocent civilians, government officials and elected leaders.

The President prayed to Allah to grant her Paradise and give her bereaved family the fortitude to bear the tragic death.

Somalia Information Minister, Osman Dubbe also conveyed his condolences to the family and the entire Somali people on the shocking death of MP Amina Abdi.

Amina Mohamed Abdi was killed when a sucide bomber detonated himself Infront of the Presidential residence moments after the evening prayer.

Amina has been fierce critic of President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and has recently been championing for the right of the missing spy agent Ikran Tahlil Farah who was kidnapped right Infront of the National Intelligence Headquarters on 26th June 2021.

She was in Beledweyne seeking re-election for HOP#135 seat in the ongoing Lower House elections in the town.

Amina recently cried foul over attempts by some influential people to bar her from contesting and lock the seat for another candidate.

Another Former Lawmaker Ali Abdi Dhuhul is among those killed in the suicide bombing attack

Unknown number of people have been injured in the tripartite attacks in the town.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

This comes after a day long battle and heavy gunfire at Halane Camp near Aden Abdulle International Airport after two terrorists gained entry into the camp.

Al-Shabab and Daesh groups have both claimed responsibility for the attack at the camp.