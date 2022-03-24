Kenya: Somali Driver Handed Life Sentence Over Abduction of Cuban Doctors By Al-Shabaab From Mandera

Nairobi — A Somali man was handed a life sentence by a Kenyan court Wednesday over the abduction of 2 Cuban Doctors by Al Shabaab in April 2019.

The man, identified in court documents as, Isaac Robow, was senteced Wednesday, after the court found him guilty of abduction, aiding a terrorist act and obtaining an Identity Card fraudulently.

He worked for the Mandera County Government and was the one assigned to drive the two Cuban doctors Rodriguez Hernandez and Assel Correa when they were ambushed by Al Shabaab militants.

The Cuban doctors were part of a group in the country on an exchange programme.

They were heading to the local hospital for work from their hotel.

A police officer assigned to guard them was shot dead during the attack but the driver, Robow survived and was immediately arrested.

Milimani Magistrate Martha Nanzushi ordered Robow to serve a life sentence for aiding a terrorist act and 25 years for kidnapping. He will also serve an additional six months for obtaining an ID card fraudulently and both counts will run concurrently

The two doctors were freed by Al Shabaab in October 2020 after negotiations that included Cuban officials and the Kenyan government but it is still unclear if ransom was paid.