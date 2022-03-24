Nigeria: Super Eagles Relish Mko Abiola National Stadium Turf

Super Eagles' players have heaped praises on the new, improved playing turf of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja as they intensified preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff fixture against the Black Stars of Ghana.

At their first training session ahead of the two big games, captain Ahmed Musa, deputy captain William Ekong, defender Abdullahi Shehu and forwards Odion Ighalo and Victor Osimhen expressed delight with the turn-around of the turf and admitted it enabled the team to roll the ball the way they wanted.

Musa said "The turf is looking and feeling really nice and wonderful. I want to thank the Honourable Minister and the Ministry officials for a job well."

"This turf is excellent; it is among the best that I have seen anywhere," defender Abdullahi Shehu said after Tuesday night's training session under floodlights. "We are pleased with what we are seeing and it is a positive development."

On his part, forward Odion Ighalo said: "Ah, I am excited with the feel of the turf. There is nothing to complain about," while Ekong added: "This is really nice. The turf feels good and we are happy that our request for the turf to be put in great shape was heeded by the Sports Ministry."

Forward Victor Osimhen also commended the playing pitch. "I love it. It is really nice and it allows the ball to roll very well."

In addition, the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Association (NFF), Dr Mohammed Sanusi has said the football governing body is leaving no stone un-turned to ensure that the Super Eagles qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"I want to assure that the NFF is putting all arrangements in place to motivate and incentivize the players and officials for the two big matches.

"We have concluded most of the arrangements and expect no glitch anywhere. We are also ready to deal with eventualities as they arise because these are matches that we must win," said Sanusi.

Meanwhile, all the 25 invited Super Eagles for the must-win 2022 Qatar World Cup playoff with the Black Stars of Ghana continued with preparations yesterday as they filed out to fine tune tactics and strategies for Friday's clash in Kumasi and the return leg in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29.

The team will depart Abuja on a chartered flight today for the first leg of the double header.