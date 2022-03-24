Nigeria: Why Nigeria Urgently Needs to Improve Access to Healthcare - Lancet Report

As health outcomes remain poor in Nigeria despite efforts by relevant stakeholders, the call for policies to improve access to healthcare has been heightened.

The Lancet Nigeria Commission Report, studying health inequality in Nigeria has found that health outcomes remain poor in the country, despite higher expenditure since 2001.

The University College London (UCL) -led report has therefore called for a new social contract centered on health to address Nigeria's need to define the relationship between the citizen and the state.

The report was put together by a team of top experts from across Nigeria and around the world with diverse expertise in health, epidemiology, political science, history, economics, sociology, demography, law and anthropology, with the aim to help reposition health policy in the country to achieve health for all.

The dean, UCL Institute for Global Health, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar, who led the Commission, said: "Nigeria urgently needs to improve access to health care by improving health financing and the efficiency of existing spending."

"Our report offers specific recommendations on innovation financing and specific interventions to improve healthcare staffing, information systems and access to care for all. "Given that the vast majority of factors that influence health lie outside the healthcare sector, health should be at the heart of all policies. This will require a re-think of governance for health with the establishment of intersectoral governance mechanisms that enable measurement of the health impact of different policies to hold all sectors accountable.

"This includes addressing poor access to water and sanitation; improving access to healthy foods; addressing the double burden of malnutrition due to underweight and overweight; and tackling the scourge of air pollution. An explicit consideration of equity in the implementation of programmes and provision of social welfare, education and employment opportunities should be paramount."

The report, however, identified bold recommendations for action in collaboration with policy makers, contributing to sustainable change on health policy and programming, national health outcomes and global health goals. The recommendations include "An inequitable subsidy towards financing health and social services and fund/mandate health insurance coverage to all Nigerians by paying the estimated ₦15,000 per capita annual premium for 83 million least wealthy individuals, raising revenue through the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), taxation, and levies, and state health insurance schemes.

"A health system that encourages innovation and engages communities, to ensure that existing nationally driven schemes have local buy-in and are sustainable, and reforming the policy and regulatory landscape to unleash the market potential of the private sector.

"A whole system assessment of the investment needs in Nigeria's health security, in which the pandemic has exposed weaknesses. The Federal and state governments funding and leading the development of standards for the digitisation of health records and better data collection, registration and quality assurance systems."

On Universal Health Coverage, it recommended a total additional expenditure of ₦ 26,612 per person by 2030 (equivalent to a 13 per cent increase on 2018 health spending per capita), over 300,000 maternal, 960,000 neonatal, and 2.6 million child deaths averted.

The team noted that today, it would cost ₦1.2 trillion or 9 per cent of the current budget to cover individuals who cannot afford to pay current premiums.

They suggested that the government should anticipate donor transition and prepare for post-aid status, which will require domestic financing of health, research, and development, to achieve health independence and decolonise the country's health space.

On population, the report recommended high-quality services including family planning, and female education and empowerment to accelerate demographic transition and yield a demographic dividend.

The team further suggested that measures could be taken to substantially improve population health, including targeted interventions to tackle unsafe water sources, poor sanitation, malnutrition, and exposure to the health impacts of climate change, including air pollution. " An urgent goal of the Nigerian government should be to rebalance prevention and curative care to improve the health of young people, the team says. Priorities include improving access to water and sanitation and to education - particularly for women and girls - as well as adopting policies to promote environmental sustainability to reduce air pollution and to create a healthier built environment.

They call for re-positioning future policy to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

Professor Abubakar added: "Health is a unique political lever, which to date has been under-utilised as a mechanism to rally populations. Good health can be at the core of the rebirth of a patriotic national identity and sense of belonging.

"A commitment to a 'One Nation, One Health' policy would prioritise the attainment of Universal Health Coverage for all, particularly for the most vulnerable Nigerians, who bear an unacceptably high disease burden."

Speaking during the launch of the report, themed: 'Investing in the health and future of the nation', last week in Abuja, Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo expressed the federal government's commitment to consider the report.

He said innovations and recommendations to further improve Nigeria's health outcomes are welcome.

"This report provides a number of excellent recommendations, some of which are already being implemented but many of which we will carefully consider," he said.

Osinbajo stated that the present administration has placed great emphasis in advancing the health of all Nigerians. "We have put Primary Health Care at the heart of our reform effort, which ensures that basic health care service of high quality is delivered to Nigerians irrespective of where they live in the country. We believe that the health of all Nigerians matters. We have therefore focused interventions on the people living in the rural areas, women and the vulnerable populations.