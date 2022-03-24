Kenya: Makwatta, Nyakeya Not Assured of a Starting Place, Says AFC Coach Aussems

Nairobi — Despite coming off the bench in the second half to change the colour of the game in last Sunday's 1-1 draw with Kenya Police FC, AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has said John Mark Makwatta, Cliff Nyakeya and Victor Omune are not assured of a starting place in the team.

The trio came off the bench for their maiden appearances for Ingwe since making the transfers in June.

Omune arrived from KCB, returning to a side he formerly played for, same as Makwatta, who has been loaned to Ingwe from Police. Nyakeya joins after a six month stint with Wazito FC.

"It does not mean because they came from the bench and changed the game, they are assured of starting in the line up. I will not forget that I have played 21 games with young players who really made a good game and showed they can fight for positions," the tactician stated.

Leopards had been forced to play most of the first leg with a young squad after a massive exodus at the start of the season.

The three were signed in January but were not allowed to play until last week due to a transfer embargo on the team. Aussems had publicly decried the length of time they had to wait to play, but finally had his wish as the three made an appearance finally.

Nyakeya won the penalty which Makwatta scored, as AFC scraped for a late point, there fourth consecutive draw.

"I am happy because now I have options. It means we can have different organizations and different players to change and now even in training, we begin to have a competitive team," said the tactician.

Looking back at the draw against Police, Aussems chose to look at the brighter side of the game especially their second half performance which he hopes they can carry on into the remaining 12 matches of the season.

"We move forward like a snail but at least we are moving. I now look at the last 16 games and we have lost only once. I am satisfied because anyone who knows football saw that there was only one team on the pitch in the second half,"

"If you compare my team with all the stars who are in Police, and we are on the same position and with the same number of points with one game less, I should be proud of my players. We need to keep playing like that and if we do we are going to win many games," he said.

The tactician has admitted he needs his side to sharpen their goal scoring form if they are to be able to move up the standings and the arrival of the three forward players definitely gives him hope that they will start winning soon.