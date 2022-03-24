Rwanda: Governor Tasks Grassroots Leaders to Stamp Stunting Out of Western Province

The Governor of Western Province, Francois Habitegeko, has urged local leaders in the province to double their effort to bring down the number of child stunting which is currently at 40 per cent.

The province has the highest prevalence of stunting in the country.

Speaking at an event that brought together local leaders, NGOs and Faith Based Organisations operating in the province, Habitegeko said that this problem should be given the attention it deserves.

"If we envisage a knowledge based economy and research shows that a stunted child does not perform well in class, then the country will not attain this vision. It will not when Western Province is excluded," he said.

He said that finding a solution should not be difficult since much of the work involves changing mindsets. He said the province produces plenty of food and in most cases, it is only education that is required for people to feed their children nutritious food.

Recently, Esperance Nyirasafari, the Vice President of the senate called for adequate sensitization so that the region brings down the alarming numbers of child stunting.

Speaking at an event to celebrate International Women Day in the Mudende sector, Rubavu District, Nyirasafari said Rubavu, which is a food basket not just for Rwanda but the neighbouring DR Congo's city of Goma, should not be the one to have stunted children.

"Let us all work together to make sure our children eat healthy to grow healthy, mentally and physically."

Parents weigh in

Speaking to The New Times, David Ngendahimana, a teacher and resident of Byahi, a Rubavu suburb said that there was need to educate people on how to prepare healthy and balanced meals.

"We have a lot of food, but the main problem for stunting in children is [about] mindset. There are parents who do not dedicate adequate time to their children; some don't even care what they feed them," he said.

He however said that there are also some families that cannot afford proper meals, which should also be looked into, especially by the local leaders.

"Most parents here are careless; they even think their children do not need to go to school, let alone feeding them properly," said another resident of Cyanzarwe, also in Rubavu.

For Solange Umulisa, who hails from Rugerero Sector, it is important that all parents play an equal role in raising their children, saying that in this area, child upbringing is left to mothers, who then get overwhelmed and in the end children become the victims.