Tanzania: Azam-Yanga Clash Fever Mounts

AZAM-Young Africans match fever continues to mount and the Ice Cream makers have fired awarding shot to their opponents. Ahead of their April 6th match at Azam Complex in Chamazi, Azam claimed they want to be the first team to beat Yanga this season.

Leaders Yanga have not lost a game after their 18-game outings.

Flying ahead of the rest with 48 points on their shoulders, Yanga are 11-point superiors to their closest challengers and their traditional rivals Simba who are second with 37points, but the latter has a game in hand.

Azam, who are positioned third in the championship race, have reaped 28 points and their 2-1away win over Namungo last week, added steam to their championship race.

Speaking with the 'Daily News' yesterday Azam's spokesman Thabit Zakaria insisted Azam are capable of ending Yanga's solo run this time around. "We will be at home and that is a huge winning boost against Yanga," said Zakaria.

He added records speak by themselves as Yanga have never emerged the back to back victors against Azam in the recent years.

" Yanga won the first leg match at their home ground and we will try to win at our home. I understand they have never beaten us back to back in one league season, "he said.

The last time Yanga won back to back against Azam was in 2012/13 when Yanga claimed 2-0 victory in the first round with the goals from Burundian Didier Kavumbagu and Uganda international Hamisi Kiiza and went on to win the second round 1-0 with Haruna Niyonzima'sgoal. Azam claim all players are fit, except winger Iddi Nado who is still nursing injuries.