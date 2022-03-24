Tanzania: Easter Holiday - Sea Cliff Course Beckons Golfer

GOLFERS from East African countries have been invited to take part in this year's Easter Golf tournament ahead of its tee off on April 17th at Sea Cliff Resort course in Zanzibar.

It is a unique golf excitement to be held very close to the exotic beach of Mangapwani in Zanzibar, according to Elias Soka, the club's manager who added preparation for the event steadily going on.

"You're kindly invited to join our 9 holes Easter golf event which aims at harmonizing friendship among the golfers during Easter Holiday," he said.

He said apart being the Easter Holiday tournament, the event will also stage the beginners golf challenge battle on the same course. He it will be the beginner's event as it very special tournament for those who have just started playing the game. "The first tee off will be at 9:00 am and for the beginner's golf challenge, their tee off time is 10:00 am," he said.

Stressing Soka said that the competition will be followed by a yoga session, lite lunch, later on and wine testing session. He said the prize giving ceremony with a Great Sunday Afternoon gala will be held at the club's house beach and plenty of entertainments will be there to brighten the event.

Since it will be Easter Eve, Soka said the Sea Cliff Resort and Spa Zanzibar will put in place a good offer for those wishing to take part and spend time in Zanzibar. "Should you wish to check in a day prior to the event, we shall offer very special and discounted rates on accommodation for those booked in advance and confirmed by the reservation manager," he explained.

However, Soka said in partnership with Auric Air Service Ltd, participants will also enjoy special airfare on Auric Air DAR/ZNZ/DAR, charter flight which is available with a good luggage allowance. According to organizers, 40 US Dollars was set as the entry fee for those wishing to take part in the competition.

The golf tournament is jointly sponsored by Print Plus, Auric Air, Zuri Ritual's, Castle Lite, Zanzi Resort and hosts Sea Cliff Resort & Spa Zanzibar.