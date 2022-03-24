Tanzania/Zambia: Namungo Pick Zambia for FIFA Break Drill

NAMUNGO said the four friendly matches they have lined up in Lusaka, Zambia will help them to shape their squad before the resumption of the NBC Premier League fixtures.

The Lindi-based outfits arrived safely in Zambia on Tuesday and are set to play four signal testing matches during the ongoing FIFA international break and are the country's only side to have crossed the borders during this brief break.

The team's manager Josia Steven said players and technical bench members who made the trip are in good health and ready to do thorough preparations.

"What brought us here is to have complete rehearsals for our remaining league matches and we are going to be here for at least eight days and we expect to play four matches.

"We want to rectify mistakes which we committee during our league games including the recent loss to Azam in Lindi. Also, as a team, we have targets which we want to achieve," he added.

Again, Steven pointed out that the exposure and experience they are getting in Zambia will help them to understand how far their colleagues from the southern part of the continent have reached in terms of football excellence.

On his part, captain Hamis Mgunya cemented they are not in Zambia for recreation, but rather to workout on many things which will help them to stand strong in the premier league.

"I believe through our stay here, we are going to get new skills which will be vital towards our remaining matches. Our fans should continue to wish us well and we promise to make them happy by recording good results from our upcoming fixtures," he said.

A contingent of 24 players made the trip to Zambia. From 18 games, Namungo are fourth on the ladder with 25 points similar to the fifth-placed Mbeya City, but the former have superior goal difference to accommodate the upper slot.

Their last league match was a 2-1 loss to Azam which saw them losing the third-place grip.