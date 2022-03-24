Tanzania: TFF Partners La Liga to Enhance Professionalism

TANZANIA Football Federation (TFF) signed a three-year agreement with Spanish Premier League(La Liga) in a bid to develop football professionalism in Tanzania. The deal aims to provide coaches, leaders, and marketing training to help boost the Tanzania football status quo.

TFF president, Wallace Karia, revealed this yesterday in Dar es Salaam during the signing in ceremony between TFF and officials from La liga.

"The contract has a lot of benefits to our clubs; therefore, this signing opens doors of soccer improvement in Tanzania. I, therefore, urge Tanzanian clubs to make good use of this deal because there are plenty of benefits within."

He further noted that the new deal would open a window for women's football players to go for trial in Spain clubs. On his side, the La Liga representative in Tanzania, Jorge Gazapo, said the newly-signed agreement will involve women's teams in the country.

"In women's football, La Liga will allow them to go to Spain for trials and train coaches to promote football in Tanzania. Also, a former Laliga representative Alvaro Payo said this agreement will build a good relationship between Tanzania and Spain in soccer.

"I would like to thank the trust of TFF; we had the memorandum of understanding in the past three years, and today we are renewing," said Payo.

Commonly known simply as Primera Division in Spain, and as La Liga in English-speaking countries and officially as LaLiga Santander for sponsorship reasons. Stylized as LaLiga, it is the men's top professional football division of the Spanish football league system.

Administered by the Liga Nacional de Fútbol Professional, it is contested by 20 teams, with the three lowest placed teams at the end of each season being relegated to the Segunda Division acutely and replaced by the top two teams and a play-off winner in that division