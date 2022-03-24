Tanzania: Pablo - Simba Can Defeat Usgn

SIMBA Head Coach Pablo Franco believes his side is better placed to sail into the CAF Confederation Cup quarters by beating US Gendarmerie at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on April 3rd this year.

The country's solo envoys in CAF Interclub games have a puzzling fixture which they ought to win at any cost so as to earn a ticket of playing into the competition's last eight stage.

It will simply be a make or break encounter for Simba even though results from other group D representatives; RS Berkane who will be hosting ASEC Mimosas, will also have a big impact on Simba's destiny.

All the four teams in the group will be playing their sixth game of the campaign as such; the two top winners will be known at the end of the group's marathon. "As a club, we have been getting poor results when playing away from home, not only in the Confederation Cup but also in the Champions League, but that is not an excuse because I am here to change things.

"I think this is something which our players need to solve because they are the ones who are playing and we must be competitive as well as ambitious. In this competition, most teams are losing when they play away from home," Ranco said.

He added: "The way we approached the previous game, to me as a coach, was unacceptable and the best thing we need to do is to go back on the pitch and develop the plans we have. We should be responsible and fight for the team and fans.

"We are still in a good position, we depend on ourselves and we are going to play at home where we are strong...with a victory, we will be in the quarter-finals and this is what we should focus on now." Queried if weather conditions contributed to their defeat from ASEC Mimosas, Franco said the weather was not to blame because it is similar to what they experience here while that of Morocco was totally different and attributed to their loss.

"Football is not only passing the ball on the pitch or having only good players with great skills, it is about many things and with lack of effort, it is hard to compete with these teams which have good players who are better than ours. "In the case of ASEC Mimosas, most of their players will be playing in Europe next year hence if you face such a kind of opponent, without putting in effort, it becomes very hard to beat," he said.

Again, the Spaniard trainer used the platform to applaud his shot-stopper Aishi Manula for his great performance he showcased against ASEC Mimosas when he saved two spot-kicks.

He then remarked that now, they have the responsibility to win the upcoming match against USGN saying he came here to play these kinds of games and competitions.

"To me, I will be very disappointed if we don't beat USGN and fail to reach the quarterfinals. For my career, this game is very important," he said.