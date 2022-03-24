Mauritius: 106 Fishermen Receive Their Artisanal Fisher Registration Card

press release

Some 106 participants, who successfully completed the General Course for Fisher, received their certificate of attendance and their Artisanal Fisher Registration Card during ceremonies held, today, at the Mauritius Maritime Training Academy, in Pointe aux Sables.

The Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram; the Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo; the Member of Parliament, Mr Rameswar Doolub; and other high officials were present.

The objective of the General Course for Fisher, run over eight days through the Fisheries Training and Extension Centre, is to impart knowledge and skills to non-registered fishermen who have applied for the Fisherman Registration Card so that they can venture out of the lagoon and around Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs) in the open sea. FADS are structures set about five to eight nautical miles offshore to optimise catches by attracting big fishes.

The General Course for Fisher is based on an ecosystem approach to fisheries and comprise modules on fishing and navigation techniques, security at sea, and protecting and preserving fish resources, among others. Participants are offered a stipend of Rs 300 per day during the training.

In his address, Minister Hurreeram underlined the contribution of fishers not only to the livelihoods of many families but also to food security in the country. He also dwelt on their role in managing and protecting the sea and its resources. Minister Hurreeram also spoke of the benefits and facilities provided to holders of the Artisanal Fisher Registration Card namely training, allowances and grants as well as low-interest loans.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For his part, the Fisheries Minister elaborated on measures taken by Government to cut down the waiting list of more than 500 fishermen awaiting their Registration Card. He explained that while youngsters joining the fisheries sector would have to undertake a six-week General Course for Fisher, the training period was reduced to eight days for non-registered experienced fishermen. Moreover, he said that aging fishers were encouraged to retire through the provision of a lump sum of Rs 52,500 on the return of their Registration Card.

The Minister further talked of the introduction of two new criteria for fishers' registration namely, that they were required to know how to swim and to have registered fishers vouch for their fishing experiences. Stressing the need for fishers to take part in the preservation of the sea, Mr Maudhoo said that off-lagoon fishery was being encouraged to restore the Mauritian lagoons by taking pressure off the resources while enabling fishers to enhance their livelihood through more and better catches.

Endeavours to promote the fisheries sector were moreover highlighted by Mr Maudhoo. They include: the 'Canotte Scheme', which consists of a grant representing 50% of the cost of an assistance for the purchase of fibre glass fishing boat and engine up to a maximum amount of Rs 200,000; the increase of the bad weather allowance to Rs 475 daily; the forthcoming installation of light buoys along 22 channels around the country; a new fisheries post at Case Noyale with experimental amenities; and loan forgiveness for families upon the death of registered fishers.