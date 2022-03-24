Gambia/Chad: Chad Hosts Gambia in Afcon Qualifiers Today

Chad will today, Wednesday host The Gambia in the first-leg tie of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Yaoundé, Cameroon at 4pm.

The Les Sao will tussle to beat the Scorpions in the first-leg of the qualifiers and finish the job in the second-leg clash on 29 March 2022.

The Scorpions will scuffle to thump Chad in the first-leg of the qualifiers to fancy their hopes of securing qualification to the group phase of the continent's bi-annual biggest football fray qualifiers.

Chad thumped Apejes Academy of Cameroon 2-0 in an international friendly match played in Yaoundé last Thursday as part of their preparations for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations preliminary qualifiers against The Gambia.

