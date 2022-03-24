Gambia: Dr Njogou Bah Elected President of Swimming Association

Dr Njogou Lamin Bah was elected The Gambia Swimming and Aquatic Sports Association (GSASA) president on Saturday19 March 2022, during the Elective General Assembly of the Association.

The GSASA over the weekend elected Dr Bah, former Secretary General and Head of Civil Service of The Gambia as their president for a four (4) years mandate ending in 2026.

Delegates present during the meeting unanimously nominated and elected Dr Bah unopposed as the new leader of the Association, succeeding Ms Bintou Touray-Huma, whose term ended after the Olympic Games 2020.

Yorro Njie, Secretary General, read the activity report detailing some of the achievements and activities carried out by the Association since 2019, whilst Cherno MS Jallow, Treasurer gave the financial report. Congress adopted all the reports presented before them.

As part of the proceeding, congress adopted the new constitution of the GSASA, which provided a quota for women in the executive and athletes representation, respectively.

Dr Bah thanked delegates for their trust in electing him as their president in his remark. He reiterated the importance of swimming as a sport or a recreation activity that trains lifetime skill sets and help in saving lives, and promotes good health through rigorous exercise.

"I accept this important role- a responsibility that I do not take lightly and I promise to do my utmost best in living up to expectations," he said.

He added: "Swimming has been a passion for me. It has always been my firm belief that it should be promoted and supported to yield maximum benefits to those interested, especially the youth of this country."

According to Dr Bah, his tenure as a president will focus on aligning the Association's strategic goals to that of FINA and work towards reforming the Association in terms of governance, capacity building and the increase of athletes' rights and women participation.

He said, "all athletes, coaches and administrators must be treated equally, regardless of their gender, religion or ability,"

He acknowledged that there are many challenges ahead of the new executive in promoting grassroots sports development including the lack of standard infrastructure, and the need for more qualified judges, coaches and referees.

He also expressed the Association's readiness under his leadership to comply with FINA reform agendas to excel despite all the odds.

We will endeavour to deliver a national structure that provides an opportunity for all, whether the young child learning to swim or dive, the Olympic athlete, or the elderly using the water for health benefits," he promised.

On women's participation, Dr Bah said his leadership would strengthen the involvement of women in all critical areas of the decision making of the Association including empowering the Women Committee of the Association through outreach and sensitisation.

Below are the new executive members for 2022 - 2026:

President - Dr. Njogou Bah

Vice President - Mr Muhammed Bittaye

S. General - Mr Yorro Njie

Treasure - Mr Baboucar Mbye

Member - Ms Awa Sanneh

Member (woman) Vacant

Elected Athletes Rep - Omar Darboe

