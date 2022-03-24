Gambia: EU Invests Over D22bn in Gambia From 2017-2021

The European Union (EU) ambassador to The Gambia, Corrado Pampaloni, revealed that the EU has invested over D22 billion from around 2017 to 2021, which is equivalent to about 365 million Euros.

"The European Union (EU) and its member states provide by far the largest part of international development assistance worldwide. However, the EU is much more than just that: the EU is a global actor and as such wishes to promote a comprehensive partnership with The Gambia. This means a mature, respectful and mutually benefitting relationship that goes beyond the scope of traditional development assistance," the Ambassador said on Friday at a press briefing.

"All in all, over the period 2017-2021, the EU supported The Gambia to the tune of 365 million Euros/ about 22 billion dalasis, among the highest per capita in Africa.

"Very recently indeed The Gambia and the EU member states voted in the United Nations General Assembly for a resolution to support Ukraine - so that demonstrates the very geopolitical nature of the relationship we have in the world today.

He furthered articulated that "with the change of regime in The Gambia in 2017, the EU-Gambia relationship has been fundamentally transformed."

"From the outset, the EU affirmed its support to the democratic transition in The Gambia and to the realisation of the Gambian National Development Plan. Via its budget support agreement with the Government of The Gambia, it supported the setting up and operation of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) and the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), as well as many other interventions in the areas of governance and reforms."

The EU also unveiled its intended areas of intervention for coming years including contributing to the achievements of The Gambia's development goals as one of the country's biggest development partner.

Corrado Pampaloni, said: "Indeed, we do have a lot to talk about because the EU Delegation has been very active when it comes to preparing a new phase in our partnership with The Gambia - so rest assured that in years to come, you will have a lot to write about concerning the EU-Gambia cooperation."

"On that note, today is a very special day because we call for this media briefing with the specific purpose of presenting to you a comprehensive overview of all EU interventions in The Gambia; and as we are fully aware, this new package of plans and programmes comes right at the start of a new presidential term."

Among the areas that the EU representative highlighted they will focus on include the accomplishment of the transitional process, gender equity, education, job creation, governance and green growth for sustainable development.

