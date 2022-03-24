Gambia: 5626 Internally Displaced Amid Senegalese Military Operation in Cassamance

23 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Bekai Njie

At least 5626 Gambians have been internally displaced across the Fonis near the Gambia-Cassamance borders as Senegalese military operations against the MFDC intensify.

The Senegalese military operation against the MFDC was launched on 13 March 2022, affecting 9973 of the Gambian population, according to the National Disaster Management Agency - the body responsible for disaster related matters.

More than 2000 children that are under the age of five are affected by the war, NDMA says in its graphic report on Tuesday.

The war also rendered 691 refugees hosted by 3656 families.

