Gambia: Man, 20, Arrested With Fake CFA Currency

Police have arrested one Malick Sey, 20, for reportedly being in possession with "fake CFA" currency. Mr. Sey was arrested by police after he attempted to convert 50, 000 CFA notes believed to be fake for the dalasi denomination. He is currently with the police as investigation into the matter continues.

The information obtained from the Poliso Facebook page states: "The accused entered a bureau de change and attempted to convert 50,000 CFA into dalasi, the bureau attendant had already given him D4, 500. However, the bureau attendant soon detected that out of the money, 20000 CFA was counterfeit."

"When the accused was already on his way out, his attention was later called. Unfortunately, he started running. Unluckily for him, he got caught and was quickly apprehended and brought to the police and charged for the offence contrary to section 340 of the criminal code. The accused is in police custody and will be arraigned before court."

"The Inspector General of Police thus, urged the public to be vigilant and watch-out when it comes to dealings with unknown persons in changing money, especially foreign currencies.

