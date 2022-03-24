Namibia: Lgbtqi+ Issues Remain 'Emotive and Divisive'

THE British high commisioner to Namibia, Charles Moore, at a panel discussion yesterday said lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and more (LGBTQI+) issues remain "deeply emotive, and often divisive, across the world".

The 'Changing Hearts ' panel discussion, held in Windhoek, was organised by the Diversity Alliance of Namibia (DAN).

Moore said there are strong religious, cultural and community beliefs that need to be taken into account when approaching LGBTQI+ issues.

He said the United Kingdom (UK) and many other countries believe fundamental equality for all human beings regardless of their gender, nationality, religious or sexual orientation, is worth fighting for.

Moore said Namibia has an excellent Constitution, which should be the envy of many countries in Africa and around the world.

"It [the Constitution] recognises equality for all. Article 8 states that the dignity of all persons shall be inviolable," he said.

Moore said achieving true equality and legislating against all forms of discrimination are not easy.

"There are deep-rooted tribal, cultural and religious beliefs, and the equality of beliefs is also rightly protected by the Constitution," Moore said.

He said the debate is not about changing minds, but about equality, and seeking agreement that true equality means the acceptance of different people.

Moore said one does not have to be of a different sexual orientation to accept it.

"It's fine to not like, even to find it distasteful, if that's what you have been brought up to believe. But it's not fine to discriminate against those who do have a different sexual orientation or those who are disabled, just like it's wrong to discriminate against people of different tribal backgrounds, nationalities or colour," Moore said.