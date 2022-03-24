Namibia: Schoolgirls Sent Home for Wearing Trousers

MORE than six schoolgirls from Hage Geingob Secondary School were sent home yesterday for wearing trousers.

This happened despite the education ministry releasing a statement earlier this year instructing schools not to deny pupils access to education due to their appearance.

A Grade 12 pupil who prefers anonymity said she feels mistreated at being denied access to her education.

"We have a few months left to leave the school, why should we still be forced to buy skirts? We will just be wasting money. It is still raining, how can we not be allowed to wear our trousers?"

A letter given to the pupils indicated that they were 'granted permission to leave the school premises' due to wearing trousers, which is apparently not allowed.

Another pupil who also opted to remain anonymous, said she is concerned about missing out on lessons.

"I feel really bad because I am missing out on lessons, it's not like I don't have the uniform, I do, it's just that I'm apparently not supposed to be wearing the one I have," she said.

"I'm in AS level (Grade 12), I can't afford to lose out on anything, after all, I am the one who is going to write the exam, which is a few months away."

School principal Joe Sassa referred The Namibian to disciplinary committee chairperson Michael Mulima, who said the school rules must be followed by all pupils.

"These school rules stipulate that girls are allowed to put on their trousers during winter. We had an issue where we did not have skirts in stock at the beginning of the year, and later notified parents when the skirts became available," Mulima said, who is also a teacher.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mulima said pupils get money from their parents but do not buy the uniform as required.

The school then decided to call parents to find out why some pupils still don't have uniforms in March.

"The parents said the learners have not spoken to them about needing school skirts and said the trousers are also allowed," said Mulima.

He pointed out that pupils could buy the school skirts at any store at the cost of less than N$100 each.

"Some boys were also sent home because they made their trousers smaller. Some students that had money already went to go buy and are back in classes," he said.

Calls to education executive director Sanet Steenkamp went unanswered yesterday.