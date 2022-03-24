Namibia: 140 Runners Tackle Gondwana's Marathon in Swakopmund

Around 140 runners took part in Gondwana Collection's first SPAR Gondwana Moon Valley which took place last week in Swakopmund.

Gondwana in a statement said that the runners had a choice between a full or a half marathon starting and 6:00 am, and a 10 km race that kicked off at 8:00 am, thus the top runner in the half marathon category crossed the finish line before the 10km race even started.

Gondwana confirmed that first in the men's half marathon was Paulus Daniel in a time of 1:06:23, followed by Tomas Hilifa Rainhold and Tangeni Sackaria, and the fastest lady was Mweshamekange Indileni in a time of 1:32:53 followed by Helena Iiping and Pamela Vuraya.

"Congratulations to all the tough full marathon runners who finished their race, with Andre Ross finishing first at a time of 3:06:13, followed by Jaco van de Berg and Luan Reinders, while the fastest woman was Ottilie Aimwata in a time of 3:30:59 ahead of Anna Amutoku and Marietjie du Plessis, even though some of the top runners lost their way on the trail they made their way back on to the correct route," added the Collection.

Furthermore, the Gondwana Collection said the winner of the 10km race, which was also intended as a fun run, was won by Megameno Mateus in a time of 36:28, followed by David Iiyambo and Erich Goeieman and in the women's category, Jivanka Kruger won in a time of 44:40 followed by Arina Lensing and Ndemufayo Angula.

"We gave the three top-ranking women and men in the full and half marathon categories each Gondwana Accommodation Value Vouchers, as well as prize money sponsored by SPAR and participants who finished the 10km race, participated in a lucky draw winning great prizes," added Gondwana.

Gondwana thanked their co-sponsors SPAR, Nova 103.5, OSH-Med international, Two Beards Swakopmund Coffee Roaster, PayToday and FinishTime. "Last but not least, we would like to acknowledge all the participations and all our eager helpers who contributed to the success of Gondwana's very first running event," concluded Gondwana.