Namibia: Geingob Reassures Potential Investors That They'll Be Able to Repatriate Profits to Their Home Country

23 March 2022
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Investments including the capital, machinery would be safe for investors as repatriation of profits, returns, loans and the entire investment is legal in Namibia, President Dr Hage Geingob told potential investors during the Namibia Investment Summit, held on the margins of the Dubai Expo 2020.

Geingob speaking on Wednesday, 23 March said Namibia seeks partnership and participation in the Harambee Prosperity Plan II, by offering investment opportunities in areas such as green hydrogen and ammonia; oil and gas; infrastructure development; tourism; value addition across all sectors; food production; and exports.

"Let me reassure you that not only is Namibia a rule-based democracy with membership to international investment protecting conventions and instruments such as the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) and others. We also have an independent judiciary that robustly enforces constitutionally guaranteed property rights for all domestic and foreign investors," Geingob said.

The president encouraged the audience to make an investment decision and become Namibia's investment partner or become Namibia's tourism partner.

The Namibian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 will host the Namibia National Day Celebrations on 24 March.

