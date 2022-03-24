Sudan: North Darfur Wali - 'Climate Change Droughts Feeding Conflicts Over Water'

El Fasher / Nyala — The Acting Wali (Governor) of North Darfur, Hafez Bakheet, has warned of the negative effects of climate changes that have occurred in the states of Darfur in recent decades. He said that one of the most prominent of these climatic changes is the lack of rainfall that occurred in Darfur, which led to a significant decline in surface water reserves and the outbreak of ongoing conflicts over water resources.

Speaking in a workshop to review the outputs of the project to adapt to climate changes in the states of Darfur in El Fasher city, which coincided with the World Water Day, adding that these changes have become a reality that requires dealing with them seriously, calling on the General Administration of Groundwater and Valleys to take advantage of the flow of valleys during the autumn seasons by establishing the largest number of dams for surface storage of water in Darfur and the north in particular, and for feeding groundwater basins.

In South Darfur, the workshop for women's resilience in the face of climate change in the context of conflicts, women, peace and security at the Centre for Peace and Development Studies at Nyala University concluded its work, which lasted for three days, which was organised by the Organisation for Peace and Popular Development in cooperation with the United Nations Women's Authority within the celebration of International Women's Day, where Muhammad Ahmed said Aaron, when addressing the closing ceremony, said that the workshop set a strategy for placing women in light of climate change. For his part, the Director of the Centre for Peace Research and Studies at Nyala University, Dr Saad Eddin Hassan, announced the centre's readiness to provide feasibility studies to serve women in various fields to help them face life challenges and improve their living and economic conditions.

In addition, the Ministry of Irrigation warned that the unreasonable use of groundwater, including mixing drinking water with sewage; It makes the capital, Khartoum, uninhabitable.

The Ministry of Irrigation said, in a statement, that it warns that the capital, Khartoum, will become uninhabitable in the coming decades unless major changes are made to preserve the groundwater reserves.

She pointed out that the increased use of unguided extraction of water in a way that is inconsistent with the capacity of the water basin, in addition to the "pollution of drinking water and its mixing with sewage due to unguided drilling of wells.

The statement said that improving the efficiency of using groundwater wells requires stopping the increasing depletion and protecting the sources from depletion and pollution; This is a matter that requires direct state intervention. The Ministry of Irrigation has demanded the enactment of legislation to prevent violating water sources, especially groundwater.